Strong Earnings Growth Keep Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) a Buy

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is ranked as a Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking TD has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

TD is a component of the 342 company Banks GICS industry group, which is part of the 763 company GICS Financials sector. The market value of TD is $106.5 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for TD puts it 86 among the 342 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Financials sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TD has received above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 1 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. TD's grades for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. Toronto-Dominion Bank's fundamental scores give TD a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views TD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at TD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of TD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

