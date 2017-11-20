Strong Earnings Visibility Make Amazon.com (AMZN) a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is computed using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. AMZN has maintained this ranking for the last month.

AMZN is one of the 568 companies in the GICS Consumer Discretionary sector and is a constituent of the 32 company Internet & Direct Marketing Retail GICS industry group within this sector. AMZN's market value is $542.4 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AMZN puts it 8 among the 32 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry group is ranked 50 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Amazon.com has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. AMZN's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Amazon.com a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge AMZN's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, AMZN currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.