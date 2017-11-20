Strong Quant Score Keep Ambev (ABEV) a Buy

Currently, Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) has a Buy using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. ABEV has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

ABEV is a component of the 34 company Beverages GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 174 company GICS Consumer Staples sector. The market value of ABEV is $98.0 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for ABEV puts it 19 among the 34 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Ambev has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ABEV's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. ABEV's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Ambev a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge ABEV's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ABEV currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

