Strong Quant Score Metrics Drive Ranking of Vale SA (VALE) to Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) is computed using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. VALE has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

As one of the 267 companies in the GICS Materials sector the company is a component of the 125 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group within this sector. VALE's market value is $49.6 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VALE puts it 40 among the 125 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Materials sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

VALE has earned above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. VALE's grades for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. Vale SA's fundamental scores give VALE a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges VALE's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at VALE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of VALE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.