Strong Sales Growth Make Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) a Buy

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The company is classified as a component of the 349 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of VRTX is $37.6 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VRTX puts it 61 among the 349 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 51 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

VRTX's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. VRTX's score for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Vertex Pharmaceuticals a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure VRTX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of VRTX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

