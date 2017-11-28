Stryker Corporation’s (SYK) Earnings Growth Makes it Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) is derived using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

The company is one of 161 companies within the Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of SYK is $57.8 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for SYK puts it 28 among the 161 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Stryker Corporation has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

SYK's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. SYK's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Stryker Corporation a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures SYK's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SYK's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, SYK currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.