Tuesday Apple Rumors: Students Worked Illegal Hours on iPhone X Assembly Line

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of illegal action taken in the iPhone X’s creation. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone X Assembly: Student interns that were on assembly lines for the iPhone X worked illegal hours, reports 9to5Mac. The original report on this matter came from the Financial Times. Now Apple has confirmed that report, which says that many students were working more than 40 hours a week. Some of the students claim that they were forced to work for these long periods, but AAPL is denying this is the case.

iMac Pro Theft: Stealing an iMac Pro might not be the best idea for thieves, MacRumors notes. A recent rumor claims that the iMac Pro will include location services and mobile connections for certain situations. These situations can include tracking it down if it’s missing. This is similar to the already-existing Find My iPhone feature. This means any attempt to steal the device could end up hindered as the owners could easily track it down and seek out help from authorities.

HomePod Development: Apple has been working on the HomePod for the last five years, reports Bloomberg. A recent report claims that HomePod development started well before the launch of Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Echo speaker. It was originally just a side project that a few audio engineers were working on. It even got canceled and restarted a few times. This report claims that the tech company only sees the device as an accessory and not as important as how Amazon views the Echo.

