Suncor Energy (SU) Upgraded to Buy on Solid Quant Score

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) a Buy. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. SU has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company is one of 290 companies within the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. SU's market value is $58.4 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for SU puts it 41 among the 290 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Energy sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Suncor Energy has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. SU's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Suncor Energy places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge SU's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of SU's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

