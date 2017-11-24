Superb Analytics for Earnings Growth Keep Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) a Strong Buy

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (NYSE:RDS.A) is a constituent of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. RDS.A's market value is $140.6 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 among the 290 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 2 among the 363 companies in the sector, and number 81 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

RDS.A has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Royal Dutch Shell has earned above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. RDS.A's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Royal Dutch Shell's fundamental scores give RDS.A a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge RDS.A's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, RDS.A currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.