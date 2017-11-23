Superb Analytics for Earnings Momentum Make Agilent Technologies (A) a Strong Buy

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) is a constituent of the 32 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of A is $22.2 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 32 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 17 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 127 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks A as a Strong Buy. With unique fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking A has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Agilent Technologies has realized above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

A's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. A's grade for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Agilent Technologies a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure A's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, A currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.