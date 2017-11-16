Superb Analytics for Earnings Momentum Make Agilent Technologies (A) a Strong Buy

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) is a member of the 33 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of A is $21.5 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for A puts it 5 among the 33 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 66 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 459 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks A as a Strong Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking A has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 9 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 15 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Agilent Technologies has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. A's grade for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Agilent Technologies a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure A's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, A currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.