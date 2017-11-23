Superb Analytics for Earnings Momentum Make Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) a Strong Buy

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is classified as a component of the 131 company Internet Software & Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 706 company GICS Information Technology sector. BABA's market value is $473.2 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 131 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 3 among the 706 companies in the sector, and number 12 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BABA as a Strong Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods this stock analysis tool assesses stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BABA has had from Portfolio Grader for 6 months.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 14 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Alibaba Group Holding has achieved above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

BABA's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BABA's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Alibaba Group Holding's fundamental scores give BABA a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views BABA's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at BABA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BABA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.