Superb Quant Score Keeps BCE (BCE) a Strong Buy

BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) is a $43.6 billion in market value member of the Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 4 among the 45 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders. BCE is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 8 among the 66 companies in the sector and number 343 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BCE as a Strong Buy. The methodology for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. BCE has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 27 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BCE has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BCE's grade for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, BCE places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge BCE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of BCE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.