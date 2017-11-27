Superb Quant Score Makes Diageo (DEO) a Strong Buy

As one of the 174 companies in the GICS Consumer Staples sector Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) is a member of the 34 company Beverages GICS industry group within this sector. DEO's market value is $87.8 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for DEO puts it 6 among the 34 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 14 among the 174 companies in the sector, and number 269 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

DEO is rated as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DEO has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The Consumer Staples sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages industry group is ranked 3 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

DEO has realized well above-average scores in 0, and above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. DEO's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Diageo's fundamental scores give DEO a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view DEO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of DEO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.