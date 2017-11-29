Superb Quant Score Makes Exelon (EXC) a Strong Buy

As one of the 113 companies in the GICS Utilities sector Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) is a constituent of the 39 company Electric Utilities GICS industry group within this sector. EXC has a market value of $40.0 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for EXC puts it 7 among the 39 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 13 among the 113 companies in the sector, and number 338 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

EXC has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. EXC has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Exelon has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

EXC's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. EXC's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Exelon's fundamental scores give EXC a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures EXC's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at EXC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of EXC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.