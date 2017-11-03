Superior Earnings Growth Keeps T-Mobile US (TMUS) a Buy

Currently, T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Wireless Telecommunication Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Telecommunication Services, with a market value of $52.4 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 5 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

T-Mobile US has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. TMUS's metric for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. T-Mobile US's fundamental scores give TMUS a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge TMUS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of TMUS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.