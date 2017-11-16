Superior Earnings Momentum Keep Oracle (ORCL) a Buy

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is one of 144 companies within the Software GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 706 company GICS Information Technology sector. The market value of ORCL is $205.7 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ORCL puts it 56 among the 144 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 273 among the 706 companies in the sector, and number 1,439 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks ORCL as a Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ORCL has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Software industry group is ranked 20 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ORCL has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. ORCL's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Oracle a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge ORCL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of ORCL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.