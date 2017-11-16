Superior Earnings Visibility Keep Intel (INTC) a Buy

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

With a $213.3 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, and in the top decile of sector group, Information Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for INTC puts it 52 among the 111 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 243 among the 706 companies in the sector of its Information Technology sector, and number 1,265 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 8 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Intel has attained above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

INTC's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. INTC's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Intel's fundamental scores give INTC a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views INTC's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at INTC's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of INTC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.