Superior Quant Score Make Consolidated Edison (ED) a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) is computed using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. ED has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

ED is one of the 113 companies in the GICS Utilities sector and is a constituent of the 19 company Multi-Utilities GICS industry group within this sector. ED's market value is $26.9 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ED puts it 7 among the 19 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ED has realized above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ED's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Consolidated Edison's fundamental scores give ED a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ED's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ED currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.