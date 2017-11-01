Superior Quant Score Makes National Grid (NGG) a Buy

National Grid Plc (NYSE:NGG) is ranked as a Buy using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. NGG has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 19 company Multi-Utilities GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 113 company GICS Utilities sector. NGG has a market value of $42.0 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 15 among the 19 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

The Utilities sector is ranked number 1 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Utilities industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

National Grid has achieved above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

NGG's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. NGG's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, National Grid places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures NGG's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NGG's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, NGG currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.