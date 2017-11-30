Supermoon December 2017: 7 Things to Know

The Supermoon of December 2017 is only a few days away from happening.
The year has been a good one for astronomical events as we had the total solar eclipse and now we have a Supermoon to kick off the last month of the year. Here are seven things to know about it:
- Supermoons can appear to be up to 14% times larger and 30% brighter than your average moon.
- The term has been around since 1979 and it describes a moment when the moon is closest to the Earth.
- In most of the northern hemisphere, the December Supermoon will be dubbed a “Full Cold Moon” due to the season we’re in.
- On Sunday, Dec. 3 is when the moon will become totally full and at its brightest, specifically at 10:47 a.m. EST that Sunday, rising that same evening around 6 p.m. EST.
- Perigee defines the closest point in the moon’s orbit around the Earth, and the Supermoon will reach this spot at 3:45 a.m. EST on Monday, Dec. 4.
- The moon’s average distance from the Earth is approximately 238,000 miles.
- There are plenty of places around the U.S. where you can enjoy the Supermoon as long as the sky is clear, even if just for a minute.
Unlike the total solar eclipse, there are no risks of going blind if you stare directly into the moonlight, which is technically a reflection of the sun’s light.