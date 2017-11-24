Syngenta AG (SYT) a Strong Buy on High-Level Quant Score

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) a Strong Buy. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SYT has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

With a $42.7 billion market value, SYT ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Chemicals, and in the top decile of sector group, Materials, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 5 among the 95 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 12 among the 267 companies in the sector of its Materials sector, and number 270 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Syngenta AG has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SYT's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Syngenta AG's fundamental scores give SYT a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure SYT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, SYT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

