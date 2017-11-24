T-Mobile US (TMUS) Quant Score Restrict Rating

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) is one of 21 companies within the Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 66 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. TMUS has a market value of $49.9 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TMUS puts it 14 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 39 among the 66 companies in the sector, and number 2,220 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks TMUS as a Hold. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. TMUS has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 10 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system T-Mobile US has earned above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. TMUS's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, T-Mobile US places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view TMUS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of TMUS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.