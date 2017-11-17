T-Mobile US (TMUS) Sees Rating Drop….. Fading Industry Group Rank

As one of the 66 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) is a constituent of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. TMUS's market value is $47.3 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TMUS puts it 15 among the 21 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 41 among the 66 companies in the sector, and number 2,709 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

TMUS has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system T-Mobile US has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

TMUS's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. TMUS's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, T-Mobile US places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge TMUS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, TMUS currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.