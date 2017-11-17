AT&T Inc. Stock Has Taken a Beating, but It’s Still in the Fight

I have a special penchant for cryptocurrencies. In my view, the blockchain represents the future of business and financial transactions. In comparison, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) is anachronistic. Despite its telecommunication edge, T stock has a reputation for being a “legacy investment.”

Although I’m increasingly shifting my attention away from the traditional markets and towards cryptocurrencies, I consider T a relevant investment. Whether or not T stock works for you is entirely dependent on your personal needs and expectations.

As my InvestorPlace colleague Dana Blankenhorn correctly stated, if you’re young and need a portfolio boost, look elsewhere. But as a steady income generating machine, T represents the mythical cash cow.

Even if you’re young, that doesn’t mean you have to jump blindly into Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) or Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ). These are great companies, and I’ve written positively about both of them. But sometimes, stability is its own reward.

I learned this lesson not too long ago. After the proposed SegWit2x Bitcoin hardfork failed, the offshoot cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash jumped higher, taking down the original. In literally hours, I lost an ungodly amount of money. Fortunately, the digital markets stabilized, restoring my account balance.

Usually, though, volatile events don’t end up with a happy ending. Humans are humans, and we panic. Thankfully, the T stock price is largely predictable. It moves higher modestly, but it’s not prone to dramatic losses.

Of course, this year happens to be the time when the T stock price doesn’t fall in line with statistics. Year-to-date, T shares are down 20.5%. Is it time to cut your losses, or can something be salvaged?

Ugly Trading Ahead for T stock

I have to admit that I’m in an awkward situation. A few months back, investment performance-aggregator TipRanks called me a “top blogger.” As luck would have it, they focused on my bullish sentiment towards the T stock price.

At the time, I issued a caveat. AT&T is a buy, but its nearer-term technical action is ugly. However, I also said that it could be primed for a big leg up, based on both the technicals and the fundamentals.

Unfortunately, the T stock price didn’t hold the $35 support line that I was banking on. Instead, after multiple bear attacks, shares crumbled late last month.

In the ensuing days, T stock meandered between $33 and $34.50. Currently, shares are attempting to close the gap to get back above $35, to disappointing results.

