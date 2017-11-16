Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) a Buy on Strong Quant Score

As one of the 706 companies in the GICS Information Technology sector Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) is a constituent of the 111 company Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of TSM is $216.4 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for TSM puts it 27 among the 111 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 153 among the 706 companies in the sector, and number 761 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks TSM as a Buy. The system for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. TSM has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 8 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. TSM's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view TSM's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, TSM currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

