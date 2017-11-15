The Bears Hit the Target Corporation Bullseye

Long gone are the days when Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) was the cool place to shop in my circle of friends and where smart money went to invest in retail. Then along came a small company called Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and it changed everything for brick-and-mortar retail.

Now, retail stocks like TGT and Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) are but a fraction of what they used to be. Sure there are a few survivors like Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) and Costco Wholesales Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) but for those companies who didn’t know how to survive on thin margins, their stocks got decimated.

Fundamentally TGT stock, although it’s not expensive, it is not a screaming bargain either. It’s priced in the middle of the sector with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12. But most importantly to me is that its price to book is 3, which makes me think that it won’t be a massive mistake if I have to own it at a discount from here.

This morning they reported earnings and the markets hated what management delivered. The stock is down 9%. They did beat expectations but warned of a difficult upcoming season due to competition. This shouldn’t be news to anyone, as stores keep upping the ante with every season.

Technically, Target stock recently broke out from the $58-per-share area. They reached the intended measured move of $64. Now the bulls need to defend the breakout zone so they can count on it as forward support for further upside.

They are losing the battle here but there is still a chance of overshoot.

Today’s trade is bullish on TGT stock, but one that doesn’t need further upside to profit. I will sell downside risk to generate income out of thin air. If the rally happens then I would profit faster. But even if the stock falls another 15%, I can still retain maximum gains.

