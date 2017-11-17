On Wednesday, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) CEO Brian Cornell gave an upbeat assessment of his company’s quarterly results. Yet it really did make him look out of touch. It’s as if he still believes the retail business is not undergoing much upheaval.

Well, of course, Wall Street has a different view of things. Note that TGT stock plunged 8%.

But the poor performance has not been a temporary situation. For the past five years, TGT has lost about 13% of its value.

Granted, as for the recent TGT earnings report, there were some silver linings. For the quarter, revenues came to $16.67 billion and earnings were 91 cent a share. The Street, on the other hand, was forecasting revenues of $16.61 billion and earnings of 86 cents a share. TGT also beat expectations with same-store sales. The company reported a 0.9% increase vs the consensus estimate of 0.4%.

But all this could not overcome the guidance for the current quarter. TGT put out a projection of $1.05 to $1.25 per share. While this was in the range of the Street forecast of $1.24, the big concern was the wide range. In other words, it looks like TGT is not too confident for the all-important holiday season.

TGT Stock and E-commerce

Like many retailers, TGT is in the midst of a turnaround. Back in February, the company announced an ambitious plan to refurbish its stores, increase spending on digital and open new stores with smaller footprints.

While this approach makes sense, there are still few signs that it is getting traction. Perhaps the most troubling sign is with the online business. While there was a 24% increase in the latest quarter, the segment is still a meager part of the company’s revenues, coming to about 4.3% of the total. This is up from 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

But of course, Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) has had a much different approach. And it has certainly been getting notable results. Then again, WMT has been bold with its efforts, such as with the acquisitions of Jet.com, Bonobos and ModCloth, as well as savvy investments in companies like JD.Com Inc (ADR)(NASDAQ: JD ). The retailer has also been bolstering its massive brick-and-mortar infrastructure, such as with curb-side grocery pick-up service. Oh, and there have been smart partnerships, as seen with the recent deals with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL )(NASDAQ: GOOG ) and Lord & Taylor.

