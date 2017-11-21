Why Target Corporation Stock May Never Thrive Again

Last week, our very own Tom Taulli took a deeper, critical look at last quarter’s earnings report from Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ), concluding “… as for a growth story, there is little evidence here. Again, the CEO seems to be operating the company from an old playbook. In other words, do not expect many catalysts to get TGT stock back into gear.”

In other words, though the struggling retailer managed to top its third quarter earnings and revenue estimates, there’s just not a lot of hope being dished out here. The 10% pullback TGT stock recorded the day after those earnings were reported, confirms the market’s doubts.

There’s an overarching, more philosophical reason Target is struggling to remain relevant in its competition with rivals like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ), though. Sooner or later, most competitions turn into a two-horse race.

There Is No ‘Third Fiddle’

The short version of a long story: While its Q3 numbers were “good” compared to expectations, as Taulli also noted, the earnings outlook for Q4 was less than thrilling. The fourth quarter outlook essentially confirms what the third quarter results pointed to, which, as Stifel’s analysts put it, “… indicates the company needs to spend more than anticipated to achieve similar comp sales growth, with management citing pressure on gross margin and SG&A [sales, general and administrative] expenses.”

Most analysts and investors agree that, between Amazon’s dominance of the e-commerce market and Wal-Mart’s stepped up efforts to slow Amazon down, Target is fighting an uphill battle.

To that end, current and would-be TGT stock owners shouldn’t be terribly surprised things are unraveling in slow motion. In the end, most business competitions turn into a contest between two key players, while the lower-tier combatants battle for scraps.

Case in point? The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ) and PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP ) battle. The two beverage giants own about two-thirds of the non-alcoholic drinks market between them, with the next-nearest, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS ), only controlling about 5% of the beverage market.

That’s a wide disparity, though it’s not disparity limited to beverages. The wireless telecom market is dominated by Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ). Taking the No. 3 spot is T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ), but it boasts only a little more than half the customer base that AT&T has on board.

What Gives?

Certainly there are exceptions to this norm, though not many. And, as time passes, there are fewer and fewer exceptions, as competition is either eliminated or acquired. Two tend to survive rather than just one, as there is always an opportunity to beat a market leader. It takes a great deal of effort, savvy and money — not to mention size — to do so, however, which is often what a remaining No. 3 player lacks.

It’s certainly what Target lacks at this point.

To its credit, Target is showing growth on the one front where it needs to step up its game — online. Last quarter, its e-commerce sales were up 24% year-over-year, marking the strongest e-commerce Q3 growth for the retailer in years. Its fourth-quarter e-commerce revenue growth has also shown nice growth and should push into the mid-30% range for 2017. The bar is set pretty low though.

For example, Wal-Mart posted a 50% improvement in its online sales last quarter, and its e-commerce revenue was already a much bigger piece of the total revenue pie than Target’s. Meanwhile, of course, Amazon.com continues to run roughshod over any entity that isn’t Wal-Mart.

