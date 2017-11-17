Telefonica (TEF) a Hold on Poor Earnings Momentum

Currently, Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) has a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking TEF has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

TEF is one of 45 companies within the Diversified Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 66 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. The market value of TEF is $52.1 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TEF puts it 27 among the 45 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Telecommunication Services sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Diversified Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TEF has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

TEF's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. TEF's scores for cash flow and return on equity are appreciably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Telefonica places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges TEF's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at TEF's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of TEF's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.