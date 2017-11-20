Why Target Corporation Stock Deserves to Trade Above $60

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) are often thrown together in the same all-in-one, discount retailer box, but TGT stock is its own animal.

Target skews towards a higher-income demographic, while Walmart skews towards a lower-income demographic, but aside from that, the two are often viewed by consumers as largely one in the same.

That was the case on Wall Street.

Not so much anymore.

TGT stock and WMT have more or less mirrored each other for the past decade. As one goes up, the other goes up. As one goes down, the other goes down.

That decade-long trend has broken in a big way recently. WMT stock has surged 40% higher this year, while TGT stock has fallen more than 20%.

The drastic difference in performance of these two stocks is telling us that not only is WMT kicking TGT’s butt, but that this butt-kicking will last into the foreseeable future.

I don’t buy that thesis. WMT is doing a lot better right now, mostly due robust digital growth, but TGT won’t be left in the dust forever. These two are interlocked in a decades-long competition wherein one wins and losses are exchanged with equal frequency.

Just look back at 2014-15. TGT stock was surging while WMT was dropping. Now, the tide has turned. With time, it will turn again.

That makes buying TGT stock here and now during its massive underperformance seem like the smart move.

Retail Is Rebounding

The biggest risk hanging over TGT stock is the death of brick-and-mortar retail.

But that death simply isn’t happening.

The retail landscape is changing thanks to e-commerce and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). But brick-and-mortar retail isn’t dying and being eaten alive entirely by Amazon. It is just shrinking.

That shrinking may be close to over. Look no further than the slew of positive retail earnings numbers we have received from retailers recently.

