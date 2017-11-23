Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Upgraded to Buy from a Hold

The current recommendation of Buy for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) is derived using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

TMO is a $76.3 billion in market value member of the Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TMO puts it 16 among the 32 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position. TMO is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 236 among the 781 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector and 1,503 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

TMO's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. TMO's grade for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Thermo Fisher Scientific's fundamental scores give TMO a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view TMO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of TMO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.