Beaten-up retailer Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) stock has been on a tear since the company reported middle-of-the-road third-quarter earnings.

While revenues and comparable sales fell more than expected, earnings topped expectations as margins continued to show signs of stabilizing. Plus, the full-year sales and profit guides were affirmed.

Source: Shutterstock

Affirmation of the full-year guide was critical for this stock. Macy’s stock had sold off from $21 to $17.50 in the days leading up to the report. Clearly, investors believed a guide cut would accompany worse-than-expected sales growth.

But margin stabilization is off-setting comparable sales declines. The guide didn’t get cut. Macy’s stock roared higher.

Is it time to go bottom-fishing with this name?

I think so.

Here’s why.

Big Holiday Season Good for Macy’s Stock

For a while, I have maintained the thesis that brick-and-mortar retail isn’t dying; it’s just shrinking. People still like to shop in-store for many different things. They just also now have the option to shop online, and that is eating market share. But this doesn’t mean a wipe-out of brick-and-mortar retail is coming; rather, just a resizing of the brick-and-mortar retail landscape.

A deep-dive into the US Advance Monthly Retail Sales reports reveals that this shrinking may be close to over. In other words, department store sales are showing signs of bottoming.

Sales on a trailing 3-month basis at department stores in October were down just 0.1%. This continues what has been a year-long trend of improvement in this metric. At the beginning of the year, trailing 3-month sales at department stores were down 6.2%. Over the next several months, declines moderated by several basis points each month. Now, declines have been under 1% for two consecutive months.

This is very rare for department store sales. Sales growth on a trailing 3-month basis at department stores has hovered around down 3% to down 7% for the past 18 months. The last time department store sales growth hovered around the flat-line like it does today was in early 2015.

Does this mean a bottom is near? Perhaps.

It’s also bullish to see this improvement continue into the holiday shopping period. It makes me think that department stores may surprise this holiday season with sales growth numbers. That is a good thing for Macy’s stock.

Macy’s Comparable Sales Declines Are Moderating

This improvement in the department store retail landscape is reflected in Macy’s numbers.

