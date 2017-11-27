Time Warner (TWX) a Hold on Feeble Earnings Growth

Currently, Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) has a Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. TWX has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

The company is a component of the 92 company Media GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 568 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. TWX's market value is $69.7 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for TWX by Portfolio Grader places it 48 among the 92 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 63 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TWX has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

TWX's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. TWX's grade for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Time Warner places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge TWX's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, TWX currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.