Time Warner (TWX) Sees Downgrade….. Drooping Industry Group Rank

Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) is classified as a constituent of the 93 company Media GICS industry group, which is part of the 568 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. The market value of TWX is $70.6 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for TWX puts it 18 among the 93 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 186 among the 568 companies in the sector, and number 1,924 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

TWX is rated as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. TWX has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 64 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Time Warner has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. TWX's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Time Warner a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge TWX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of TWX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.