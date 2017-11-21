T-Mobile US Inc Does Great Business in a Terrible Industry

Over the past few years, there’s been one clear winner in the U.S. consumer wireless industry: T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ). T-Mobile stock has risen 450% in the last five years and 120% in the last three. In the entire space, TMUS stock stands alone.

Look at three-year returns, for instance. Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) has gained 31%. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ), and United States Cellular Corp (NYSE: USM ) all have posted negative returns. (To be fair, T and VZ shareholders have made modest profits including dividends.)

The performance of TMUS stock in such a challenged sector truly is impressive. And it is a challenged sector.

I argued just last month that T stock is not the dividend stock too many investors believe it to be. I’m not impressed with VZ stock, either. And back in February, I even wrote that I’d avoid T-Mobile stock, which at the time traded just above $60.

With TMUS back at similar levels, I’m still not compelled to jump in. T-Mobile and CEO John Legere have done an outstanding job over the years. With Sprint’s takeover hopes apparently dashed, T-Mobile stock looks like the best pick in the sector. But that’s faint praise at this point because I still believe the sector is going to get worse and could take TMUS stock down with it.

T-Mobile Stock Is Best in Breed

From here, there’s little argument that TMUS stock is the best choice of the “big four” U.S. wireless operators. (Admittedly, T-Mobile stock doesn’t pay a dividend, which might change the calculus somewhat for income investors.) And one only need to look at the company’s Q3 results to see why.

Service revenue grew 7% year-over-year. This is the 14th consecutive quarter in which T-Mobile led the category in that figure. Total revenue rose 8%, which made T-Mobile #1 for 17 of the last 18 quarters. Adjusted EBITDA rose 5%, to a record. EPS rose 50%, to another record. Free cash flow rose 59% to… you guessed it, a record.

In a market that overall is posting very little growth, T-Mobile has taken share for years, gains that have continued through 2017. There’s a reason TMUS stock has so handily outperformed the rest of the space: Its business is outperforming the rest of the industry.

Meanwhile, from a valuation standpoint, T-Mobile stock isn’t necessarily expensive. It does trade at about 23x trailing net income, which is a decent multiple for what’s still a relatively low-growth company.

But the company is guiding for nearly 50% annual growth in free cash flow from 2016 to 2019, which would put the figure in the $4.5 billion range at the end of the period and suggest a cheap, roughly 11x P/FCF multiple two years out.

That seems like a good number. T-Mobile’s balance sheet has far less leverage than Sprint’s. Its growth is much better than that of AT&T and Verizon. And even with the Sprint deal gone, T-Mobile has options.

It’s planning to aggressively buy back stock; even majority owner Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DTEGY ) may add to its stake. A tie-up with Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH ) or a cable operator like Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) or Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ) still could be in play.

