Top-End Earnings Momentum Analytics Raise Ranking of Humana (HUM) to Strong Buy

Currently, Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) has a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

HUM is a $37.4 billion in market value constituent of the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 11 among the 82 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile. HUM is ranked in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 51 among the 783 companies in the sector of its Health Care sector and 370 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Humana has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

HUM's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. HUM's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Humana a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view HUM's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, HUM currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.