Top-End Earnings Momentum Makes American Electric Power (AEP) a Strong Buy

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) is ranked as a Strong Buy using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

AEP is a member of the 39 company Electric Utilities GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 113 company GICS Utilities sector. The market value of AEP is $36.8 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AEP puts it 11 among the 39 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system American Electric Power has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. AEP's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, American Electric Power places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure AEP's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, AEP currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.