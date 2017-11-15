Top-End Earnings Momentum Makes Cigna (CI) a Strong Buy

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) is a member of the 82 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. CI has a market value of $49.0 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 4 among the 82 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 13 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 95 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CI has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 36 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Cigna has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. CI's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Cigna a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CI's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of CI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.