Top-End Metrics for Earnings Visibility Keep Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) a Strong Buy

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) is one of 161 companies within the Health Care Equipment & Supplies GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. ISRG has a market value of $44.0 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 4 among the 161 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 5 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 40 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ISRG is rated as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 8 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry group is ranked 33 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ISRG has earned well above-average scores in 3, and above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. ISRG's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Intuitive Surgical a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure ISRG's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ISRG currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.