Top-End Quant Score Metrics Raise Ranking of Gyrodyne (GYRO) to Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Gyrodyne Co of America (NASDAQ:GYRO) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is one of the 220 companies in the GICS Real Estate sector and is a constituent of the 41 company Real Estate Management & Development GICS industry group within this sector. GYRO's market value is $32.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 among the 41 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Real Estate Management & Development industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

GYRO has attained well above-average scores in 0, and above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. GYRO's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Gyrodyne's fundamental scores give GYRO a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view GYRO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, GYRO currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.