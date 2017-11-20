Toyota Motor (TM) a Hold on Vapid Sales Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) a Hold. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking TM has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

With a $180.9 billion market value, TM ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Automobiles, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Discretionary, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, currently Portfolio Grader ranks TM 8 within the 11 companies in this industry group; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 322 among the 569 companies in the sector of its Consumer Discretionary sector, and number 2,967 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Automobiles industry group is ranked 20 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TM has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

TM's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. TM's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Toyota Motor a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view TM's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of TM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

