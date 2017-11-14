Can a Semi Truck Drive Tesla Inc Stock If All Eyes Are on the Model 3 Car?

Over the weekend, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk tweeted out an update on a new product: the new Tesla semi truck. In typical TSLA stock price fashion, it took a few hours to have an impact. The stock opened lower on the day, a few pennies north of $300, before rallying more than 4%.

Should we be excited or is that a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news event? According to Musk, we ought to be quite excited. “Tesla Semi Truck unveil to be webcast live on Thursday at 8pm! This will blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension,” he said in his tweet.

It’s About Range and Price

According to a report from Reuters, the big rig could handle a range of 300 miles per charge. A Bernstein analyst predicts 300-450 miles.

Cost and range. Those are the two biggies for me. How much will it cost Tesla to produce and what’s the price tag? Will shipping companies get an appropriate ROI out of it, or will constant charging and a high price point make conventional diesel engines more attractive? I expect Tesla to impress on range capabilities. I don’t expect to hear how much it will cost, though. It’s might be too early to say anyway.

According to some sources (linked in the Reuters story), full scale production could come to fruition in 2019, with deliveries set for 2020. I’m expecting Tesla to talk up its self-driving technology for the semi truck. After all, that’s what makes “platooning” really possible. That is, essentially, a group of autonomous trucks following a lead driver. Platooning should also help on range efficiency.

Is Tesla’s end game really about electric cars, or is it to build a fleet of self-driving on-demand vehicles and semi trucks? Maybe it’s both, but we’ll at least get a look at the latter later this week.

Can a Truck Drive Tesla Stock?



For now, the news is good. TSLA stock price is rebounding nicely off $280-$290 support. Will it be enough to push TSLA stock up to $330? This level was previous support, but gave way in late-October. Worse, a bounce off the 200-day moving average sent TSLA stock back to $330, where it immediately failed and went lower.

Now on the mend, a rally to $330 on Thursday’s close could set up TSLA for the same fate. Investors could play for that ~$15 per share move into the event. However, my main focus is after the event. A close over $330 should be bought and if that does happen, a close below $330 can be used as a stop-loss.

Admittedly, this play can set up investors for “chop action,” but it’s better than buying at $330 and watching TSLA stock fall all the way back to $290 again. That said, it gives us a limited risk/reward setup in the event TSLA stock makes another run at $360 to $390.

