Twitter Character Count Doubles Across the Globe

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) users across the world are now able to express themselves with more characters.

The change means that Twitter users now have the ability to express themselves on the social media website with a full 280 characters, which is double the previous limit. The company made this change to allow users to express themselves without hitting the character limit.

While Twitter notes that while the change is taking place for most parts of the world, there are still a few that will be sticking with the 140-character limit. Japanese, Korean and Chinese users will still only have 140 characters. However, these users don’t have trouble with the 140-character limit due to the density of their languages.

Twitter was already testing the change with some users over the last couple of months. In its tests, it notes that 9% of users under the 140-character limit tried to send out Tweets that were too long. However, only 1% of users under the 280-character limit tried to send out Tweets that were too long.

The social media company also points out that many users still didn’t go over 140 characters even when given the new 280-character limit. It also saw that users were more willing to Tweet longer messages when they had the 280 characters available to them.

Twitter’s first test of 280 characters was available to select users starting in September. The company says that the goal of its tests were to let users express themselves better, while still maintaining the brevity that the social media platform is known for.

