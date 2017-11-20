Twilio Inc Stock Is Cheap, but It Is Nowhere near Cheap Enough

Cloud communications app maker Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO ) had a lavish IPO honeymoon with Wall Street. TWLO stock went public at $15 per share. The stock jumped 90% in its first day on Wall Street. The rally continued all the way to $70 over the next several months.

But since that honeymoon ended, TWLO stock can’t seem to catch a break.

The company has done nothing but meet or beat analyst estimates for the past several quarters. And yet, TWLO stock has dropped all the way from $70 to just over $25 in a year.

Usually, when a stock keeps smashing expectations but keeps heading lower, its a sign of a maxed out valuation gradually unwinding.

That is exactly what we have with TWLO stock. Fundamental concerns over the longevity of the company’s growth narrative continue to challenge TWLO’s overstretched valuation. Meanwhile, slowing growth rates imply that the best of this growth narrative is already in the rear-view mirror.

Time to buy? Not yet. With a $2.4 billion market cap, TWLO stock is still overvalued. All things considered, I think TWLO is worth somewhere around $2.1 billion today.

Here’s how I get there.

TWLO Is In Right Place At The Right Time

There is no doubt about it: Twilio is in the right place at the right time.

Twilio is a cloud communications app maker, and that puts the company in the cloud computing space. That is the right space to be in, because everything is going to the cloud. That includes data storage, commerce and analytics.

It also includes communication, and that is where TWLO is king. The company provides solutions for hot, up-and-coming startups like Uber, Lyft, Airbnb and Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP ).

They also provide solutions for the more mature companies like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Nordstrom, Inc.(NYSE: JWN ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM ) and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ).

As those companies grow their digital and cloud footprints, TWLO will naturally benefit.

