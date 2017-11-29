Twitter Inc Stock Is a Sell at 52 Week Highs

The Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) bulls are back and TWTR stock is trading at its highest levels since Oct. 2016.

When the stock exploded from $18 to $25 on rumors that Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ), and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM ) were interested in buying the social media company.

Takeover rumors aside, TWTR stock price is as high as it has been since late 2015. Why the sudden bullishness on a name that has been depressed for so long?

It all started with a big quarter wherein TWTR showed signs of operational improvement. Revenue growth, which has been negative for several quarters, is approaching an inflection point and will likely turn positive again next year. Margins are soaring higher. The company is on the verge of finally becoming profitable on a GAAP basis.

Moreover, Twitter ditched its long-standing 140-character Tweet limit in favor of a 280-character Tweet limit. According to management, users who take advantage of the 280-character Tweet limit receive more engagement, get more followers, and spend more time on the social media platform.

All in all, the Twitter growth story looks about as good as it has in a while.

But TWTR stock does not deserve to trade north of $20. That is far too big of a price tag for this struggling company.

Where should it trade? Below $16. Here’s why.

Twitter Isn’t the Same Company It Was Two Years Ago

TWTR stock is trading at its highest level since late 2015 (disregarding the takeover-inspired bounce in Oct. 2016). But Twitter had much more robust growth prospects at the end of 2015 than it does today.

Back then, revenues were growing around 50-60% year-over-year. Today, revenues are down 4-8% year-over-year.

Back then, the user base was growing at a high single-digit to low double-digit rate. Today, the user base is growing at a mid single-digit rate.

Granted, profit levels are higher now (adjusted EBITDA was almost 50% higher last quarter than where it was two years ago), but those higher profits have been driven by huge expense cutting.

