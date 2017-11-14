Time Warner Inc Stock Is a Solid Buy, with or Without AT&T Merger

The past week has seen a slew of crazy news regarding the proposed merger of AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T ) and Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX ).

First came a leak out of the Department of Justice that the government was going to demand that AT&T sell CNN or it would take the merger to court. Then AT&T said it would absolutely not sell CNN under any circumstances and that AT&T never offered to sell CNN. AT&T said the timing of the deal was changed from “by year-end” to “uncertain.”

Then the news was modulated and it turned out that the DOJ didn’t say anything about CNN specifically, but that AT&T would either have to sell its Turner Broadcasting assets or DIRECTV.

AT&T’s CEO Randall Stephenson spoke at the DealBook conference in New York on Thursday. He said that on Monday, there was an initial meeting between AT&T and the DOJ to “get to know each other” and to understand “what the bid-ask is in a transaction like this” and “how we continue this process to get to a negotiated settlement.”

He went on:

“One of the key benefits of putting these two companies together is to stand up a new advertising platform. We have built an amazing distribution platform. 150 million mobile subscribers, largest PAY-TV in the base in the US, a huge broadband base…pairing that with the Turner advertising inventory is a very powerful thing.”

Selling CNN doesn’t meet these goals, although a “lot of people have expressed interest in CNN.” Stephenson flatly denied that the DOJ every asked him to sell CNN and refused to comment regarding if the DOJ asked him to sell DIRECTV.

Stephenson suggested that technology companies like Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ), which currently dominate the advertising world, would have a bona fide competitor in the combined entities. That’s what this merger is really about.

Thus, being told to sell either Turner of DIRECTV runs contrary to the very purpose for the merger. Not only that, AT&T just closed the DIRECTV purchase fewer than two years ago.

Stephenson went on to point out that this is a “classical vertical merger”, and that the Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) purchase of NBC-Universal gave AT&T additional comfort in believing this merger was well within the law.

