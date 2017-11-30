Under Armour Inc Stock Still Has a Lot to Prove

Some people, like our own Will Ashworth, are “stock whisperers.” Ashworth is one of the highest-regarded investment analysts on TipRanks, currently ranked 64th out of nearly 11,000 experts. Interestingly, the vast majority of his picks are “buy” ratings. I prefer to mix it up, to the chagrin of Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE: UA ) shareholders. I just never liked UA stock.

Source: Shutterstock

I first started casting doubts on the UA stock price in the middle of 2016. Based on the number of people calling me an idiot and other not-safe-for-work descriptions, I sensed disagreement.

At the time, shares were bouncing around between the high $30s and low $40s. Under Armour was significantly off its $55 highs, but no reason for panic existed, hence, my idiocy.

Except for one nagging detail, I was right to signal my warnings. UA stock, no matter how much the bulls may talk it up, is no Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) or adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ). The latter two have the massive resources to take big risks. More importantly, they have the safety margin should deals go awry.

Under Armour, in my opinion, has no such luxury. It’s an all-or-nothing affair. Like President Trump might say, I only like all-or-nothings if I’m right. As you can see from the UA stock price today, Under Armour gambled and failed, bigly.

The shame of it all was that the sports apparel company exercised discipline in its prior deals. But as it grew overconfident from smaller successes, it decided to go up a few ill-advised weight classes. You now know how this bout ended.

Does UA Stock Deserve a Second Look?

Currently, most folks are debating whether or not cryptocurrencies are a bubble. But apparently, many shareholders were comfortable with the bubble in sports endorsements. Now, I’m not one of those too-cool-for-school types. I love watching professional sports like any other red-blooded American. I also see the value in aligning your brand with superstar athletes.

What I question is the return on investment. For example, back when UA secured an endorsement contract with NBA star Stephen Curry, analysts viewed it as a coup d’etat. Nike was also angling for Curry, but eventually failed to come to terms. Moreover, initial sales results from Curry-branded shoes and apparel exceeded expectations.

However, sports is a fickle industry, and I would argue, more so than cryptocurrencies. As InvestorPlace contributor Luke Lango notes, rival NBA players took the spotlight away from Curry. And some of the other athletes in Under Armour’s portfolio posted middling performance results. Eventually, that negatively impacted apparel sales, dropping the UA stock price.

