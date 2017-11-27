Unilever (UL) a Strong Buy on Superb Quant Score

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) a Strong Buy. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. UL has maintained this ranking for the last month.

UL is a $87.9 billion in market value constituent of the Personal Products GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 4 among the 27 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile. UL is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 13 among the 174 companies in the sector of its Consumer Staples sector and 278 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Personal Products industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

UL has received well above-average scores in 0, and above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. UL's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Unilever places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure UL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, UL currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.