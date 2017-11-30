Uninspiring Industry Group Rank Restrict Cotiviti Holdings (COTV) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) a Hold. With unique fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

As one of the 781 companies in the GICS Health Care sector COTV is a member of the 24 company Health Care Technology GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of COTV is $2.9 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group The ranking for COTV by Portfolio Grader places it 15 among the 24 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 37 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Cotiviti Holdings has received above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

COTV's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. COTV's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Cotiviti Holdings places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges COTV's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at COTV's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of COTV's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.